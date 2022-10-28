Tome Arra, 39, was found inside the professional set up in a house in Stanhope Avenue in September after police noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from an open window.

He and another man climbed out of the bathroom window and tried to make a run for it as officers forced their way inside.

Arra, who hails from Greece, was caught and arrested while the other man got away and is still wanted.

Pictures taken by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team of the drugs found in the Stanhope Avenue address.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court: “They both climbed out of the bathroom window and on to the roof at the rear of the address.

"They then climbed down into the garden and over neighbouring fences to try to escape from the police.

"One man got away. The defendant was apprehended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police forced entry to the house. Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

A large cannabis farm was discovered inside the house with 452 plants in different growing areas complete with lighting and a separate drying room.

The cannabis was valued at between £126,560 and £379,680 at street level.

A police expert said it was likely to be nearer the top end as the plants were well looked after. Arra admitted tending to the plants to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arra, of Holdernesse Road, London, pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said his client performed a “limited function” under the direction of others higher up the chain.

"He was there for 17 days,” said Mr Scarborough. “Whilst there was clearly on ongoing operation it was set up well in advance of Mr Arra attending the property.”

He said financial difficulties led Arra to getting involved in the cannabis farm after previously working legally in London before the pandemic happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Brian Cox KC jailed Arra for 10 months.

When the farm was discovered, police said the address needed major intervention from Northern Powergrid to make it safe resulting in severe disruption to neighbours’ supply.