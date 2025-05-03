Hartlepool charity 'devastated' by attempted burglary just days after move into new premises
Staff at LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, in York Road, launched an online fundraiser after somebody tried to break in overnight causing more than £400 of damage to shutters and a lock.
The charity, which supports people facing loneliness and mental health issues had only been in its new premises a couple of weeks, after moving from Victoria Road, when the attempted break-in happened.
But supporters have been quick to rally round, smashing the goal to repair the damage.
LilyAnne’s co-founder Trevor Sherwood said staff were “devastated” when they discovered someone had tried to break in through a high security shutter at the rear of the premises which was captured on CCTV.
He said: “The person came back four times, so they were quite intent on trying to get in. It was a feeling of devastation.
"One of the reasons we moved was because we felt quite vulnerable in our other location as we had been burgled three times.
"We were relieved the lock held up and they didn’t get in.”
Trevor added: “If that person had actually come to us during the day and asked for help, we would probably have provided them with the support they were breaking in to achieve.
"There’s no need for anyone to break in.”
After receiving offers of support, he started a GoFundMe page to raise money to repair the damage caused.
It has raised over £370 so far and LilyAnne’s were also delighted to receive a £500 donation from Hartlepool Ukulele Group.
Trevor said: “The donations have been amazing. It’s going to save the charity that money.
"It would have been coming off the cost we use to support people.”
Cleveland Police confirmed it was investigating but there have been no arrests yet.
Anyone with information about the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, April 16, should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 068746.
The attempted break-in happened just around 10 days after LilyAnne’s celebrated moving into their new premises with many of people and agencies that have supported them.