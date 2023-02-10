News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool child abuser, 81, faces prospect of dying in jail after being sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for sickening attack

A pervert pensioner faces spending the rest of his life behind bars after being jailed for sexually abusing a young girl.

By Mark Payne
3 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 3:58pm

John Dawson, 81, from Hartlepool, carried out a shocking attack on the youngster, who was just primary-school age, and then tried to manipulate her by saying “If you tell anyone I will get shot and die”.

Dawson was called “a monster” by the girl’s mother as he was jailed for eight years at Teesside Crown Court.

Details of the nature of Dawson’s crimes are too disturbing to report.

John Dawson.
Most Popular

The young victim told her dad what he had done.

Jane Waugh, prosecuting, said: “She told him that the defendant touched her and hurt her.”

The judge said Dawson had tried to use psychological blackmail in telling the youngster: “Please forgive me. If you tell anyone I will get shot and die.”

Dawson was arrested by police and accepted the victim’s account of the attack.

Dawson was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty in court to three sexual assaults.

The judge told him he had caused “incalculable” harm to the girl’s family and unknown damage to her.

In a heartrending statement, the girl’s mother wrote: “How do I put into words what you have done to me and my family?

"Will she ever be able to get over this? Only time will tell.”

The mother went on to praise her for reporting Dawson saying: “She is the bravest little girl ever.”

But she added: “The hurt and pain we have to go through each day will never end.”

The court was told that Dawson, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, had no previous convictions and had been a “trusted member of the community” who did litter picks and put people’s bins out.

Victoria Lamballe, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Dawson has to accept that by his appalling actions in a few brief minutes he’s thrown away that lifetime of good character.

"He’s facing the prospect at the age of 81 of spending the majority, if not all, his remaining time in a prison cell.”

Jailing Dawson, Judge Jonathan Carroll said the child was “particularly vulnerable” due to her age, adding: “You understood what you were doing was profoundly wrong and carried significant risk to you if you were ever found out.”