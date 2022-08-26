Hartlepool crook jailed after burgling home and making off in victims' Ford Fiesta

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Wilson, 34, crept into the house in Loyalty Road, Hartlepool, after midnight in June this year while the owners were asleep.

He stole the keys to the couple’s car parked outside as well as a PlayStation 5 games console and equipment.

Wilson drove off in the car but was caught in the area on local CCTV.

Shaun Wilson was on licence from prison when he committed the burglary in Hartlepool.

A neighbour was awoken by the disturbance and alerted the householders who called the police.

As well as discovering the burglary, a Husqvarna motorbike, which had been inside the house, had been moved outside.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “It transpired that the defendant had managed to gain entry to the property and stolen the keys for the car.”

CCTV showed Wilson in the area at 12.40am around the same time the Ford Fiesta was stolen.

He returned to the area again at about 3.30am, this time with a woman, when he was seen trying a number of doors.

It appeared he also tried to go back to the same house he burgled earlier to steal the motorbike.

Again the neighbour was disturbed and alerted the residents.

The stolen car was recovered the following afternoon, with the PlayStation inside.

Wilson, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, was recognised by police on CCTV and he was arrested.

He answered "no comment” to all questions put to him.

Appearing in court on Friday, August 26, he pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He had 39 previous offences on his record including numerous attempted burglaries and a house burglary from 2020 for which he was jailed.

Wilson was out on licence at the time he committed the new offences.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “You weren’t willing just to make good with what you had already taken.

"You came back for more.”

Michael Cahill, mitigating for Wilson, said he hopes to lead a law-abiding life when he is released from prison.