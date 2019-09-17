Hartlepool dad named as victim of Charterhouse Street murder: Family pays tribute to 30-year-old
Detectives investigating the death of a man on a Hartlepool street have named him as a father of two young children.
Police were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15 following a report of a man’s body found inside a property in Charterhouse Street, just off Oxford Road.
A cordon was put in place on the road as police began their investigations.
Police have now named the man whose body was sadly discovered in a house on the street.
Following a formal identification, 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain has been named as the victim of murder.
Hemwand was a father to two young boys.
In a tribute to him. His family said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Police investigations are continuing but on Monday, September 16, one man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
On Tuesday, September 17, Cleveland Police confirmed that they had been granted a magistrates’ extension to detain and further question the man.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow confirmed that he anticipates further arrests. He said: “Firstly I would like to reassure local people that we do not believe there is currently any risk to the wider public.”
House to house inquiries are taking place and police are examining local CCTV.
Anyone with information they can ring Cleveland Police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or https://mipp.police.uk/.