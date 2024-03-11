Mr Davison died after an altercation in Gainford Street, Hartlepool, in May 2022. Flowers were left by wellwishers.

A trial which started on Monday, March 11, at Teesside Crown Court heard that just minutes before Mr Davison was involved in an altercation with Mark Beaumont in Gainford Street.

Beaumont, 48, from Hartlepool, denies a charge of manslaughter. He was previously charged with murder.

A trial is taking place at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury heard that a post mortem examination showed that Mr Davison had a significant underlying heart disease.

But the prosecution allege the stress of the road rage incident was directly linked and the “trigger” for his heart attack.

Opening the case for the prosecution, David Brooke said: “In other words, but for the incident, he would not have died at that time.

"He died within a minute or two of getting back in his car.”

The jury heard both Mr Davison and Beaumont threw punches and swore at each other in the earlier run-in near a car park in Gainford Street.

After Mr Davison got back into his vehicle, Beaumont, who was a passenger in a black Mokka car, is then alleged to have approached Mr Davison’s car and punched him twice to the head through the open car window.

Mr Davison then drove onto York Road and turned into Bailey Street where he suffered the heart attack.

As he lost consciousness the car collided with a car and van which was pushed through some green mesh fencing.

Mr Brooke said bystanders ran to Mr Davison’s aid but he was unresponsive.

They had to break a window to gain access, he said.

Mr Brooke added: “Emergency services arrived and tried to resuscitate him but he died.”

The prosecution allege Beaumont started the incident by standing in the road to remonstrate with Mr Davison and swearing at him.

Mr Brooke said: “The defendant’s role was more than minimal or trivial.”

Counsel for Beaumont claim Mr Davison called Beaumont’s wife “a fat slag” as their vehicles passed and that Mr Davison shouted at him.

Mr Davison’s wife, Daba Ndure, denied that.

Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, denies manslaughter.