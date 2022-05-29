Two arrests after man sadly dies following 'altercation' in Hartlepool

The incident took place on York Road, near Gainford Street at around 2:10pm on Friday May 27.

Paramedics gave medical treatment to a 59-year-old man, however, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A man and woman, both aged in their forties, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The man has been bailed whilst inquiries continue and the woman has been released under investigation whilst inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers would appeal to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of an altercation involving the occupants of two vehicles – a black Vauxhall Mokka and a silver Hyundai Ioniq - to contact them on 101, and quote incident number 090023.”

