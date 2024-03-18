Hartlepool double murder investigation: Deceased men named as father and son
Father and son, both named Peter Cooke, aged 36 and 68, sadly died in an incident at a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool on the evening of Friday, March 15.
Cleveland Police named the men on Monday lunchtime.
The force stated: “The family of the men have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
"Specially trained officers continue to support the family as an investigation continues into their deaths.
"A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail whilst inquiries continue.”
Cleveland Police announced on Sunday, March 17, that a murder investigation has been launched following Friday’s tragic discovery.
Police say they are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.
A cordon remained in place around a small housing block on Eaglesfield Road on Monday, March 18.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 047584.