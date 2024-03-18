Hartlepool double murder investigation: Deceased men named as father and son

Two men whose deaths sparked a murder investigation have been named by police.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT
Father and son, both named Peter Cooke, aged 36 and 68, sadly died in an incident at a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool on the evening of Friday, March 15.

Cleveland Police named the men on Monday lunchtime.

The force stated: “The family of the men have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Peter Cooke junior (left) and his dad Peter senior died in an incident in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool on Friday, March 15. (Photo: Cleveland Police)Peter Cooke junior (left) and his dad Peter senior died in an incident in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool on Friday, March 15. (Photo: Cleveland Police)
"Specially trained officers continue to support the family as an investigation continues into their deaths.

"A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail whilst inquiries continue.”

Cleveland Police announced on Sunday, March 17, that a murder investigation has been launched following Friday’s tragic discovery.

Police say they are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

A cordon remained in place around a small housing block on Eaglesfield Road on Monday, March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 047584.