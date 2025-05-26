Hartlepool drink driver is banned from the road at Teesside Magistrates' Court

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A drink driver has been banned from the road after he was found to be more than three times the legal limit.

Craig Harker, 35, from Hartlepool, was breath tested after driving a Ford Fiesta in the town’s Eskdale Road on October 2 of last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that the reading was 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Harker, of Wynnstay Gardens, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving at an earlier hearing.

The term will be reduced by 40 weeks if he successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Harker was also ordered to complete an alcohol treatment programme as part of an 18-month community order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard the £199 total will be deducted from his benefit payments within 14 days.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice