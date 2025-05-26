A drink driver has been banned from the road after he was found to be more than three times the legal limit.

Craig Harker, 35, from Hartlepool, was breath tested after driving a Ford Fiesta in the town’s Eskdale Road on October 2 of last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that the reading was 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Harker, of Wynnstay Gardens, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving at an earlier hearing.

The term will be reduced by 40 weeks if he successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Harker was also ordered to complete an alcohol treatment programme as part of an 18-month community order.

In addition, he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard the £199 total will be deducted from his benefit payments within 14 days.

