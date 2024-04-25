The victim was sexually assaulted during a driving lesson.

Nigel Gobie, 56, slapped the woman on the bottom and made sexually inappropriate comments when he was giving her a lesson.

He maintained the “disgraceful episode” never happened but was found guilty following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The judge said Gobie told “a series of lies” during the trial and that the jury saw through them.

The court heard the driving instructor made sexually suggestive comments to the pupil, who cannot be identified.

Judge Chris Smith said: “They went beyond what was expected in a professional relationship between a driving instructor and his pupil.”

But he said it got worse when he slapped the victim’s bottom after she got out of the car to be shown what was underneath the bonnet.

Judge Smith said: "It was totally inappropriate.”

The court heard she has not been able to face getting back in a car for a lesson since.

Gobie apologised to her shortly afterwards when she confronted him before denying the offence when it came to trial.

In mitigation, the court was told he was a man of previous good character and he had been affected by two “very difficult chapters” in his life.

The level of harm suffered by the victim, while significant, was also said not to be the worst for the offence.

Paul Newcombe, defending, added: “He knows how serious this is.”

"Sexual assault is always serious,” said Judge Smith.

But he added that Gobie could repay his debt to society in a different way.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 240 hours unpaid community work and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Gobie, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, will also be on the sex offenders’ register for five years and faces being barred as an instructor by the relevant authority.

Judge Smith said: “I should be very surprised if you are deemed suitable to return to that line of work, at least without conditions.