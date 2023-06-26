The 81-year-old victim took sympathy on Nadine Casey, 37, who she knew from many years ago, after meeting her in Hartlepool town centre.

She bought Casey food at McDonald’s and a pair of shoes after Casey said she was homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey went back to the woman’s home and the victim agreed to let her stay the night.

Nadine Casey was jailed for 25 months at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Cleveland Police

But the following morning, the pensioner caught Casey going through her kitchen looking for things to steal.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The defendant then travelled towards the bedroom but the victim told her there was nothing there for her.

"From that point on she was wary of her and put her handbag over her shoulder. The defendant then tried to pull the handbag off her shoulder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a tussle which ended with the contents of the bag falling onto the floor.

Casey apologised and picked up the bag. Later the victim noticed £60 was missing from a birthday card intended for a friend along with her mobile phone and door key.

Casey, who has over 100 previous convictions and was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, got a friend to pawn the phone for £50.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim said: “I believe she thought I was an easy target but I’m not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has taken my kind nature and used this to steal from me. I think twice now about helping anyone.”

Casey, of Coronation Street, North Ormesby, but formerly of Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and three counts of theft on April 3.

Jonathan Walker, defending, said in mitigation that Casey wished to apologise for her “extremely unpleasant and mean behaviour.”

He added: “The shame is palpable when she describes it.”

The court heard she had a drug addiction after being introduced to them at an early age during a “chaotic childhood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing her for 25 months, Judge Chris Smith said: “It’s an illustration of how drugs ruin lives.”

Referring to the offences, he added: “You left her shaken and no doubt feeling dreadfully let down that she’d tried to help you.