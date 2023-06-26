News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool drug addict tried to rob vulnerable 81-year-old who bought her a McDonald's, clothes and a bed for the night

A drug addict repaid an elderly woman’s charity by stealing and trying to rob the victim in her own home.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 2 min read

The 81-year-old victim took sympathy on Nadine Casey, 37, who she knew from many years ago, after meeting her in Hartlepool town centre.

She bought Casey food at McDonald’s and a pair of shoes after Casey said she was homeless.

Casey went back to the woman’s home and the victim agreed to let her stay the night.

Nadine Casey was jailed for 25 months at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Cleveland PoliceNadine Casey was jailed for 25 months at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Cleveland Police
Nadine Casey was jailed for 25 months at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Cleveland Police
But the following morning, the pensioner caught Casey going through her kitchen looking for things to steal.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The defendant then travelled towards the bedroom but the victim told her there was nothing there for her.

"From that point on she was wary of her and put her handbag over her shoulder. The defendant then tried to pull the handbag off her shoulder.”

There was a tussle which ended with the contents of the bag falling onto the floor.

Casey apologised and picked up the bag. Later the victim noticed £60 was missing from a birthday card intended for a friend along with her mobile phone and door key.

Casey, who has over 100 previous convictions and was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, got a friend to pawn the phone for £50.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim said: “I believe she thought I was an easy target but I’m not.

"She has taken my kind nature and used this to steal from me. I think twice now about helping anyone.”

Casey, of Coronation Street, North Ormesby, but formerly of Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and three counts of theft on April 3.

Jonathan Walker, defending, said in mitigation that Casey wished to apologise for her “extremely unpleasant and mean behaviour.”

He added: “The shame is palpable when she describes it.”

The court heard she had a drug addiction after being introduced to them at an early age during a “chaotic childhood”.

Jailing her for 25 months, Judge Chris Smith said: “It’s an illustration of how drugs ruin lives.”

Referring to the offences, he added: “You left her shaken and no doubt feeling dreadfully let down that she’d tried to help you.

"As a result she just found herself the victim of crime.”