David Henderson, 36, was sentenced to 12 months jail at Teesside Crown Court for the burglary above the West End Social Club, in Murray Street, on February 2 this year.

He was said to be the lookout after he and accomplice Jeffrey Mincher gained entry to the club which was closed.

Mincher went upstairs and searched the flat for things to steal.

They made off with an Xbox computer and clothing but were quickly traced to a house in Bright Street after police recognised them from the social club’s CCTV triggered by the break-in.

The victim was out at the time and believed he had left the flat safe and secure.

