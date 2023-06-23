News you can trust since 1877
Second man who burgled flat above Hartlepool social club is jailed at Teesside Crown Court

A second man has been jailed for burgling a flat above a Hartlepool social club.
By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

David Henderson, 36, was sentenced to 12 months jail at Teesside Crown Court for the burglary above the West End Social Club, in Murray Street, on February 2 this year.

He was said to be the lookout after he and accomplice Jeffrey Mincher gained entry to the club which was closed.

Mincher went upstairs and searched the flat for things to steal.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
They made off with an Xbox computer and clothing but were quickly traced to a house in Bright Street after police recognised them from the social club’s CCTV triggered by the break-in.

The victim was out at the time and believed he had left the flat safe and secure.

Mincher, 25, from Grange Road, was jailed for 10 months on June 16 after he admitted the offence.

Henderson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at a separate hearing on Thursday, June 22.

