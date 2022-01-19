Hartlepool drug driver jailed after 100 miles per hour police chase

New dad JJ Tucker, 30, had four passengers who were also “intoxicated” when police pursued his Ford Fiesta out of Hartlepool at 9.45am on a Sunday.

The police car crew suspected he was under the influence when they spotted the car on the A179 in Hartlepool, Teesside Crown Court was told.

They followed it to the A19 where they engaged their blue lights and sirens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

But instead of stopping the Fiesta accelerated to 90 miles an hour before coming off at the last minute, said prosecutor Chris Baker.

On the slip road it accelerated to 100mph and began to slow down as it approached the junction of the A689.

It entered the roundabout at about 50mph where the driver lost control and traction because of the wet road and manner of driving.

Mr Baker added: ”He went side-on and spun around coming to rest on the grass verge of the roundabout.

”The driver got out as the vehicle was still on the move leaving the passengers with no one behind the wheel, and he was arrested hiding in some bushes.”

Tucker gave a drug reading of 396 micrograms of cocaine traces in one litre of blood.

The legal limit for driving is 50 micrograms.

He had previous convictions since 2007 for excess alcohol, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and driving while disqualified.

Kelly Sherif, defending, said that Tucker now had a baby child and a relative who had been diagnosed with dementia and he was anxious to be free to support them.

She said: ”At the time he had been sofa-surfing and he is now free of any kind of drugs and alcohol and his brother has offered him a home.”

The judge, Recorder David Gordon, told him: ”This was a very dangerous exercise which could have resulted in very serious injury or death, and you have a very bad record for driving offences.”

Tucker, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 months and disqualified for three years and seven months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on October 4, 2020, driving while disqualified, drug driving and driving without insurance.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.