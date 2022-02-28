Hartlepool Easter egg, tuna and Lego thief admits spree of offences

Andrew Foulds, 31, of Innes Road, Hartlepool, has pleaded guilty to eight charges in relation to thefts on separate dates throughout January of this year.

Among them was the theft of £430.47p of Lego and Lol toys from The Range, on the town’s Tees Bay Retail Park, on January 19.

Foulds also admitted stealing £105 of Easter eggs from Tesco’s Catcote Road store on January 22 and another eight Easter eggs worth a further £48 from the same store the following day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was dealt at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the seven offences took place between January 12 and January 27.

The value of the goods raided, which also included 18 tins of tuna worth £81 from Heron Foods, also in Catcote Road, was at least £856.69p.

Foulds was remanded in custody to be sentenced on Monday, March 8, at Teesside Crown Court.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.