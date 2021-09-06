Hartlepool fabric conditioner thief jailed after failing to make clean getaway

David Albert Peterson, from Hartlepool, stole four softeners as part of a 24-hour stealing spree last month.

He was jailed for two weeks after admitting stealing an unknown amount of goods from a town Spa on August 21 and for a further fortnight after pleading guilty to the theft of £20.57p of items from a Sainsbury’s branch the following day.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, also jailed him for an additional 10 weeks after re-sentencing him for five separate thefts committed across Hartlepool in July and August.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

The court decided to jail him after judging the offences to be “so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Peterson, 52, from Cornwall Street, committed the most recent pair of thefts just over a week after he received a community order from the same court for the earlier thefts.

His haul also included Lurpak butter and cooked meats.

