Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A handyman from Hartlepool has been fined after waste from a property he was working on was fly-tipped in a back lane.

Waste found dumped in a Darlington back lane was linked to Gary Marsh, of Stonethwaite Close, Hartlepool, trading as GM Handyman Services.

Magistrates heard civic enforcement officers from Darlington Borough Council attended a report of fly tipped waste in the back lane on December 8 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evidence gathered linked the waste to renovation works on a nearby property that being carried out by Marsh.

The case was heard at Peterlee Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Marsh was invited to attend an interview under caution with the council but failed to appear or make contact with officers.

He then did not respond to a legal notice requiring him to attend an interview or make suitable alternative arrangements.

Marsh was subsequently found guilty at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court of failing, without reasonable excuse, to provide information relevant to an investigation into fly tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £322.50 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Graham Hall, the council's head of community safety, said: “This case sends out a clear message that we will investigate incidents of fly tipping and whenever possible take action against those responsible.

“We would also like to remind householders that if you pay someone, other than the council, to take your waste away, you should always check they have a waste carrier licence and ask for a waste transfer note.