Hartlepool handyman fined over fly-tipped waste dumped in Darlington back lane
Waste found dumped in a Darlington back lane was linked to Gary Marsh, of Stonethwaite Close, Hartlepool, trading as GM Handyman Services.
Magistrates heard civic enforcement officers from Darlington Borough Council attended a report of fly tipped waste in the back lane on December 8 last year.
Evidence gathered linked the waste to renovation works on a nearby property that being carried out by Marsh.
Marsh was invited to attend an interview under caution with the council but failed to appear or make contact with officers.
He then did not respond to a legal notice requiring him to attend an interview or make suitable alternative arrangements.
Marsh was subsequently found guilty at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court of failing, without reasonable excuse, to provide information relevant to an investigation into fly tipping.
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £322.50 and a victim surcharge of £88.
Graham Hall, the council's head of community safety, said: “This case sends out a clear message that we will investigate incidents of fly tipping and whenever possible take action against those responsible.
“We would also like to remind householders that if you pay someone, other than the council, to take your waste away, you should always check they have a waste carrier licence and ask for a waste transfer note.
"If your waste is fly tipped, you could be fined along with the individual or company you paid to remove it.”