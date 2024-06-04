Decision over bid by new Hartlepool town centre store to sell alcohol 6am-2am is delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A licensing hearing planned following objections over a new town centre "modern and professional general convenience store" has been adjourned to a later date.

An application had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the vacant property at 24-26 Avenue Road, which was previously a pub and takeaway, for “a brand new business venture”.

The licensing proposal seeks to allow the store to sell alcohol between 6am-2am daily in line with its planned opening hours.

Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, it would also secure permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, between 11pm-2am.

24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool, where alcohol could be served between 6am-2am.

A meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee had been scheduled for Monday, June 3, after objections were submitted by police and council officers.

Worries included the licence exacerbating “the alcohol related issues already suffered in Hartlepool”.

Yet the meeting was immediately adjourned to a later date, to be confirmed in the near future, due to the applicant being unable to attend the initial hearing.