A house has been shut down by the courts amid complaints of drug activity and streets fights involving axes, knives and a machete.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, firefighters and council bosses, acting as the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, secured the three-month closure “in response to alleged ongoing criminal and anti-social behaviour”.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that 15 Walpole Road, in the town’s Manor House ward, "has been the subject of numerous complaints from residents living nearby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justices learned that since June of last year the tenant had allowed “persistent anti-social and criminal behaviour to occur at the property”.

15 Walpole Road, in Hartlepool, has been closed down for three months by a court following numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Reports include:

Noise nuisance and disturbances throughout the night;

Frequent visitors associated with drug activity;

Street fights involving weapons such as axes, knives, and a machete;

High volumes of traffic, including motorbikes, taxis, and cars, arriving at all hours.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of the council, stated afterwards: “We will not stand for that and I am delighted that the Hartlepool Community Safety Team has been successful in getting this property closed down and improving the lives of residents living nearby.”

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is also chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, added: “We are determined to make Hartlepool a safer place to live, work and visit.

Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, has welcomed the property's closure.

"To do that we must take strong action in shutting down these types of properties which are a blight on our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I urge residents to continue to work with our Hartlepool Community Safety Team to report incidents so that we can continue to take action where required.”

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team is a multi-agency partnership between Cleveland Fire Brigade, Cleveland Police and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Closing down properties where this type of activity is taking place makes our neighbourhoods a safer place to live and reduces the fear of crime in the community.

“Drugs activity, such as that taking place at this address, and the anti-social behaviour that comes with it, causes great distress to those living nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work closely with residents to build a picture of what is happening before this is put before a magistrate to request a closure.

"We would urge anyone suffering similar issues to let us know, but calling police on 101 or reporting incidents online at www.cleveland.police.uk .”

Kay Glew, director of operations at housing group Thirteen, which manages the property, said: “This kind of behaviour is really damaging to the quality of life of people living nearby and it just won’t be tolerated.

“We take all reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously and our staff have worked alongside partners to investigate and gather the evidence needed to secure this closure order in court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the property will be restricted during the three-month closure order.

Breaching its restrictions carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Residents are encouraged to report any breaches or concerns to Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Crimefighting charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.