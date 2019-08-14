Hartlepool house shut down due to 'serious criminal activity' on the premises
A clampdown on illegal drug activity in Hartlepool has led to the shut-down of another property in the town.
A property Closure Order has been made at 16 Charterhouse Street, following an application by Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
There were concerns about serious criminal activity, disorder and anti-social behaviour in and around the premises.
It follows three others granted on properties around the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool on Friday, July 26.
These were for 22 Charterhouse Street, 4 Rugby Street and 30 Rugby Street,
Magistrates in Teesside granted the latest order on Monday, August 5.
Nicholas Stone, Neighbourhood Safety Team Leader with Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are determined to clampdown on criminal and anti-social behaviour which adversely affects the lives of law-abiding residents.
“I hope this latest order serves to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate such behaviour and are determined to clampdown on it.
“The Hartlepool Community Safety Team will be carrying out further work in the Oxford Road area this year to tackle on-going issues, and we would urge residents to support us by reporting crime and anti-social behaviour occurring in their neighbourhoods.”
What is a property closure order?
According to Shelter, closure powers exist to deal with or prevent public nuisance or disorder.
Closure Orders last for a period of three months, and anyone who enters or remains in a particular property during a closure period – with the exception of named persons exempted by the court – commits a crime.
A breach of a Closure Order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.
Anyone witnessing a breach should call the police on 999 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In total, the Hartlepool Community Safety Team has now been granted 13 Closure Orders across the town since October 2018.
Criminal activity and anti-social behaviour can be reported to Hartlepool Borough Council on 01429 523100, Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.