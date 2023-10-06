Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Potts, 24, kicked and stamped on 55-year-old Norman Ryan and left him for dead in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31 last year.

Instead of calling for help, Potts stole some money from Mr Ryan’s wallet and left him bleeding from serious head injuries.

He later changed out of and destroyed his blood-stained clothes.

Kieran Potts (left) has been jailed for 14 years for killing Norman Ryan at his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, in August 2022.

The exact motive for the attack on Mr Ryan is not known.

It was suggested by the prosecution Potts may have been frustrated at refusals by Mr Ryan to buy more alcohol after they spent much of the day drinking together.

There was also an altercation between Potts and his father, Carl Potts, shortly before Mr Ryan was attacked.

Norman Ryan was described by his family as a loving, gentle man with a heart of gold.

Carl Potts found him lying bleeding and semi-conscious when he returned to check on Mr Ryan and called for an ambulance.

He died in James Cook Hospital nine days later from brain injuries having never regained consciousness.

Mr Ryan’s injuries pointed to Potts kicking or stamping on him at least five to seven times.

Sarah Beattie, prosecuting, said: “This was a violent assault in which the defendant attacked Mr Ryan including whilst he was on the ground and bleeding.”

Kieran Potts has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for Mr Ryan's manslaughter. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

In a moving family statement by Mr Ryan’s son, David, he said Norman was their “hero”.

He said: “He was an amazing father, brother, grandfather, uncle and best friend.

"As a father, he provided our family with unconditional love and an unbreakable bond. His passing has left an unfillable void in our family.”

He said they had “endless questions” and could not understand why Potts attacked him.

Mr Ryan continued: “Your actions that day have devastated our lives and we will never feel complete again.

"We miss his cheeky grin and him singing Elvis songs to us. He was a loving, gentle man and he would do absolutely anything for anyone.

“He truly had a heart of gold.”

In mitigation, John Elvidge, said the attack was not pre-meditated and it was Potts’ first offence.

Sentencing Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, described it as a “gratuitous attack” on a defenceless man.

He said: “This was a severe and pitiless attack on Mr Ryan. Though short-lived it involved multiple stamps and kicks to the head.

"He was quite unable to adequately defend himself from this attack by you, a larger, younger and fitter man.

"His loss will be keenly felt by his family and those close to him for the rest of their lives.

"The least sentence that I can impose for this dreadful offence is a term of 14 years.”

Commenting after Friday’s sentencing hearing, police senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Hodgson, said: “Although it will never bring Norman back, I hope that today’s sentence provides his family with some form of comfort.