Hartlepool killers of 'brilliant dad' lose their legal bid to be freed early
Three killers serving more than half a century of combined time behind bars have failed in their bids to be freed early.
The trio were jailed for a total of 53 years last year after they were convicted following a crown court trial of the manslaughter of Hamawand Ali Hussein.
Mr Hussein was attacked with an axe and shot in the head with a shotgun at point blank range after he was lured to an empty house in Charterhouse Street, off Hartlepool’s Oxford Road, on September 14, 2019.
Investigations into his death are continuing with police still searching for more suspects.
Noza Saffari, Dorian Pirija and Qazim Marku, who were found guilty of manslaughter after they were cleared of murder, launched bids to have their sentences reduced at London’s Court of Appeal.
Saffari, 40, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 15 years, Pirija, 34, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, was locked up for 19 years while Marku, 25, of Maxwell Road, West Drayton, London, was also jailed for 19 years.
All three have this week had their appeals rejected with a full explanation for the court’s decision expected to be published shortly.
Mr Hussein’s death shocked Oxford Road’s community of mainly terraced streets.
Trial judge Mr Justice Wall told Teesside Crown Court that each of the killers played “a significant role” in Mr Hussein’s death.
Saffari was used to lure the cannabis dealer to the address as a trusted friend, Marku was present as back up while Pirija was a getaway driver.
While a motive was never confirmed, the judge told them: “It must have been connected to your group’s desire to control the cannabis trade in this area and improve the profitability of your enterprise.”
He added: “This was a group attack. It was meticulously planned.
“It was carried out in order to protect or advance your group’s trade in illegal drugs.
“Weapons were acquired and used in the attack and your actions after the event were designed to conceal what you had done.”
Mr Hussein, known as Hammo, was described as “a brilliant father” to two young sons who had previously fought so-called Islamic State in his home country of Kurdistan.