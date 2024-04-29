Hartlepool man accused of attempted murder in alleged air rifle incident appears before Teesside Crown Court

A man charged with attempted murder after an alleged air rifle incident in Hartlepool has made his first crown court appearance.
By Mark Payne
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Richardson, 44, was arrested charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.

It followed an alleged incident at an address in Telford Close, Hartlepool, in March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court by videolink for a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.

Police in Telford Close, Hartlepool after the alleged incident in March. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice in Telford Close, Hartlepool after the alleged incident in March. Picture by FRANK REID
Police in Telford Close, Hartlepool after the alleged incident in March. Picture by FRANK REID

Richardson, of Telford Close, was not asked to enter a plea although a potential trial date was fixed for September 9.

It was given a time estimate of three days.

The case concerns an incident where a 63-year-old man was found with an injury to his temple early on Thursday, March 28, and received hospital treatment.

A date for a further court hearing for an update was also scheduled for June 10.

Judge Howard Crowson remanded Richardson in custody for the time being.