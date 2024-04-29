Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenneth Richardson, 44, was arrested charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.

It followed an alleged incident at an address in Telford Close, Hartlepool, in March.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court by videolink for a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.

Police in Telford Close, Hartlepool after the alleged incident in March. Picture by FRANK REID

Richardson, of Telford Close, was not asked to enter a plea although a potential trial date was fixed for September 9.

It was given a time estimate of three days.

The case concerns an incident where a 63-year-old man was found with an injury to his temple early on Thursday, March 28, and received hospital treatment.

A date for a further court hearing for an update was also scheduled for June 10.