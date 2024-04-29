Hartlepool man accused of attempted murder in alleged air rifle incident appears before Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kenneth Richardson, 44, was arrested charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.
It followed an alleged incident at an address in Telford Close, Hartlepool, in March.
He appeared at Teesside Crown Court by videolink for a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.
Richardson, of Telford Close, was not asked to enter a plea although a potential trial date was fixed for September 9.
It was given a time estimate of three days.
The case concerns an incident where a 63-year-old man was found with an injury to his temple early on Thursday, March 28, and received hospital treatment.
A date for a further court hearing for an update was also scheduled for June 10.
Judge Howard Crowson remanded Richardson in custody for the time being.