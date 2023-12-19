News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man accused of having chainsaw as a 'weapon' faces lengthy wait to stand trial

A man accused of unlawfully having a chainsaw in public must wait almost a year for his trial.
By Mark Payne
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Lewis Dungey, 28, from Hartlepool, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegation when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court for a plea hearing earlier this month.

The charge reads that Dungey had the chainsaw “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse” in the town’s Raby Road on October 29 of this year.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.
But due to a backlog of cases, the earliest that the trial can take place is next November.

The case has been fixed for November 12, 2024, with a time estimate of two days.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, said: “Your trial will take place a long time from now I’m afraid.”

Dungey, of Raby Road, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.

He was told to provide a defence statement and to attend court for his trial.