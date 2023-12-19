A man accused of unlawfully having a chainsaw in public must wait almost a year for his trial.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Dungey, 28, from Hartlepool, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegation when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court for a plea hearing earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge reads that Dungey had the chainsaw “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse” in the town’s Raby Road on October 29 of this year.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.

But due to a backlog of cases, the earliest that the trial can take place is next November.

The case has been fixed for November 12, 2024, with a time estimate of two days.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, said: “Your trial will take place a long time from now I’m afraid.”

Dungey, of Raby Road, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.