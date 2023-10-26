Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Beaumont, 47, is accused of killing 59-year-old Mark Davison, from Easington, following an alleged road rage incident in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool in May last year.

Beaumont was re-arrested and charged by police this week following medical evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink on Thursday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Davison died after an alleged altercation in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool.

He was not asked to enter a plea and the defence is to seek its own medical expert reports.

A trial date on March 11 next year was identified by the court and is expected to last five days.

A bail application for the defendant was rejected by the judge and Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.

A further hearing is due to take place in the New Year.