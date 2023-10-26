News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man accused of murdering Easington's Mark Davison appears before Teesside Crown Court

A potential trial date has been set for a man charged with murder after an alleged attack on another man in broad daylight.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Mark Beaumont, 47, is accused of killing 59-year-old Mark Davison, from Easington, following an alleged road rage incident in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool in May last year.

Beaumont was re-arrested and charged by police this week following medical evidence.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink on Thursday morning.

Mark Davison died after an alleged altercation in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool.Mark Davison died after an alleged altercation in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool.
He was not asked to enter a plea and the defence is to seek its own medical expert reports.

A trial date on March 11 next year was identified by the court and is expected to last five days.

A bail application for the defendant was rejected by the judge and Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.

A further hearing is due to take place in the New Year.

A 46-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the incident was released with no further action.