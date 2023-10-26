Hartlepool man accused of murdering Easington's Mark Davison appears before Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Beaumont, 47, is accused of killing 59-year-old Mark Davison, from Easington, following an alleged road rage incident in Gainford Street, off York Road in Hartlepool in May last year.
Beaumont was re-arrested and charged by police this week following medical evidence.
He appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink on Thursday morning.
He was not asked to enter a plea and the defence is to seek its own medical expert reports.
A trial date on March 11 next year was identified by the court and is expected to last five days.
A bail application for the defendant was rejected by the judge and Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.
A further hearing is due to take place in the New Year.
A 46-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the incident was released with no further action.