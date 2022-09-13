Here is all we know about the tragic case so far.

When was the alarm first raised?

Cleveland Police said “an alleged incident was reported to police at an address on Troutpool Close around 6.45pm on Wednesday, 31st August”.

Norman Ryan, left, died in hospital after suffering injuries following an incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, right.

Mr Ryan is believed to have suffered serious injuries at the property, which is on Hartlepool’s Central Estate, and was rushed to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital for treatment to what the force described as “serious injuries”.

When was a murder inquiry launched?

After Mr Ryan “sadly passed away” in the hospital more than a week later on September 9.

Who is charged with his murder?

Norman Ryan sadly died on Friday, September 9.

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, is charged with murdering Mr Ryan and made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with the case on September 13.

What happens next?

Because of the severity of the charge – which carries a mandatory life sentence if proven – the case was automatically transferred to Teesside Crown Court.

District Judge Steven Hood told Potts at the magistrates’ court: “Murder is a charge where the magistrates court must remand in custody.”

Troutpool Close, on Hartlepool's Central Estate, where emergency services rushed after Norman Ryan was reported to have suffered serious injuries before later dying in hospital.

No plea to the charge was entered and Potts will make his first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on October 11.

What have Mr Ryan’s relatives had to say?

His family said in a statement released through Cleveland Police on Tuesday: “Norman was a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather.

“He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.

“He was very religious and was always telling his family to pray to the Lord.

“We will miss him enormously and would like to ask for some time alone to grieve in peace.”

What else have the police had to say?