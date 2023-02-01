Twenty-year-old Marc Stephenson appeared at Durham Crown Court last Friday after being charged with robbery.

He denied robbery but pleaded guilty to an alternative offence of burglary of Swan Castle Farm, at Shotton, where a wallet and its contents were taken on Sunday, June 12 last year.

Stephenson, of Balmoral Court, Hartlepool, also admitted a second charge of damaging property relating to a car's window, from the same day.He is due to be sentenced by the court on Wednesday, March 1.

Durham Crown Court.

The judge requested a pre-sentence report be prepared in the meantime which will help the court decide what sentence to pass at the next hearing.

Stephenson was granted conditional bail with electronic monitoring.

Conditions include not enter the area bounded by the A19, B123, Salters Lane and A181.