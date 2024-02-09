Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keith Embleton, 36, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday to robbing the victim of her handbag and purse on Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, January 1.

Police said at the time that the woman aged in her 40s was alone at the junction of Raby Road and York Road near the former Odeon Cinema at about 7am when she was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen.

Embleton, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the county of robbery in a hearing by videolink to Durham Prison, where he is remanded in custody.

Keith Embleton (inset) admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and purse near the former Odeon cinema in Hartlepool.

The case was adjourned for the defence to obtain a psychiatric report and also to assess if Embleton is suitable for a new intensive supervision sentence as an alternative to jail.