News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool man admits New Year's Day street robbery in Teesside Crown Court hearing

A robber has admitted mugging a woman in the street early on New Year’s Day.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keith Embleton, 36, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday to robbing the victim of her handbag and purse on Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, January 1.

Police said at the time that the woman aged in her 40s was alone at the junction of Raby Road and York Road near the former Odeon Cinema at about 7am when she was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Embleton, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the county of robbery in a hearing by videolink to Durham Prison, where he is remanded in custody.

Most Popular
Keith Embleton (inset) admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and purse near the former Odeon cinema in Hartlepool.Keith Embleton (inset) admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and purse near the former Odeon cinema in Hartlepool.
Keith Embleton (inset) admitted robbing a woman of her handbag and purse near the former Odeon cinema in Hartlepool.

The case was adjourned for the defence to obtain a psychiatric report and also to assess if Embleton is suitable for a new intensive supervision sentence as an alternative to jail.

Embleton will return to court to be sentenced for the offence in April.