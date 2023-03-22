Hartlepool man and Peterlee man due in court after they are charged with killing delivery driver in Horden
Two men are due in court after they were charged with killing a delivery driver.
Gary Peter Hepworth, from Hartlepool, and Joseph Henry Niles, from Peterlee, will appear before magistrates for the first time on Wednesday, March 23, after they were both charged with manslaughter.
The name of the deceased has still to be officially released.
Durham Police said in a statement late on Tuesday night: “Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.
“Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on Sunday morning in which a delivery driver sadly died.
“Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.
“Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.
“The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”