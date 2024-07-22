Hartlepool man and woman banned from keeping animals after RSPCA prosecution

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
A man and woman have been banned from keeping any animals after they failed to get help for a dog’s painful skin condition and ear disease.

Tracy Ann Laycock, 37, and Carl Rayner, 35, both pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to causing unnecessary suffering to a jackadoodle crossbreed dog called Kesha.

Her body was left covered in sores after a skin condition went untreated.

Laycock and Rayner, both of York Road, Hartlepool, admitted failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary care and attention for its skin and ear disease on or before November 26 last year.

Kesha before (left) with her untreated skin condition, and (right) making a good recovery. (Pictures: RSPCA)
Kesha before (left) with her untreated skin condition, and (right) making a good recovery. (Pictures: RSPCA)

They were banned from owning or keeping any animal for at least five years when they were sentenced on Tuesday, July 16.

Kesha is now being recovering in the care of the RSPCA which prosecuted the pair.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Thankfully Kesha is making a good recovery. Her body was covered in sores as a result of not being treated for a skin condition which left her to suffer. We’re pleased that her skin is much better and that Kesha is more comfortable.

Kesha under sedation after the RSPCA shaved her fur to treat her skin condition.
Kesha under sedation after the RSPCA shaved her fur to treat her skin condition.

“Anyone who owns a pet has a responsibility to ensure the animal gets veterinary attention when they need it – not doing so can result in the animal suffering, like in the case of Kesha.

"It is sad that she had to endure such suffering.”

Laycock and Rayner were also each given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

Laycock must also do 120 hours of unpaid work and Rayner 200 hours.

