Jonathon Hunter has pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to a charge of arson being reckless whether life would be endangered or property damaged.

It relates to a fire at a Thirteen property in Lamberd Road, in West View, Hartlepool on October 15 last year.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Lamberd Road early on October 15 last year.

Three engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations were dispatched to the incident.

Police said a man was injured while escaping from the property and a joint investigation with the fire brigade took place into the cause of the fire.

Hunter, aged 37, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, is due to stand trial in early December 2023.

He was granted unconditional bail by the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad