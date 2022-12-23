News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool man awaits sentence at Teesside Magistrates' Court for carrying extendable baton in the street

A man caught carrying an extendable baton in Hartlepool will be sentenced at court next month.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 11:00am

Kellan Bullock, 28, was found in possession of the weapon when he was stopped by police in Stephen Street.

It is understood they had been looking for him in connection with another matter and came across the baton when they searched him.

Hide Ad

He was arrested on November 1.

Kellan Bullock leaves Teesside Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Bullock pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in November.

He was due to be sentenced when he returned to the court on Thursday, December 22, but his case was adjourned due to a lack of a pre-sentence report.

Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool burglar remanded in custody by Teesside Crown Court on house burglary...

Bullock said he missed his appointment with probation due to public transport strike action.

Hide Ad

District Judge Helen Cousins gave him another chance to attend.

The court heard Bullock, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has no previous offensive weapons convictions on his record.

Hide Ad

He was granted bail until January 25.