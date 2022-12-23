Kellan Bullock, 28, was found in possession of the weapon when he was stopped by police in Stephen Street.

It is understood they had been looking for him in connection with another matter and came across the baton when they searched him.

He was arrested on November 1.

Kellan Bullock leaves Teesside Magistrates Court.

Bullock pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in November.

He was due to be sentenced when he returned to the court on Thursday, December 22, but his case was adjourned due to a lack of a pre-sentence report.

Bullock said he missed his appointment with probation due to public transport strike action.

District Judge Helen Cousins gave him another chance to attend.

The court heard Bullock, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has no previous offensive weapons convictions on his record.

