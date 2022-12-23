Hartlepool man awaits sentence at Teesside Magistrates' Court for carrying extendable baton in the street
A man caught carrying an extendable baton in Hartlepool will be sentenced at court next month.
Kellan Bullock, 28, was found in possession of the weapon when he was stopped by police in Stephen Street.
It is understood they had been looking for him in connection with another matter and came across the baton when they searched him.
He was arrested on November 1.
Bullock pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in November.
He was due to be sentenced when he returned to the court on Thursday, December 22, but his case was adjourned due to a lack of a pre-sentence report.
Bullock said he missed his appointment with probation due to public transport strike action.
District Judge Helen Cousins gave him another chance to attend.
The court heard Bullock, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has no previous offensive weapons convictions on his record.
He was granted bail until January 25.