A man accused of raping a teenage schoolgirl has been remanded in custody after he made his first appearance at court in connection with the case.

Ben Tate, who is from Hartlepool, faced five charges when he was brought before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week.

He is accused of three counts of rape as well as one charge of grooming a girl under the age of 16 and one of intentional strangulation.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool rape case will next be heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Tate, who is 26 years of age and who lives in Kinbrace Road, in the Owton Manor area of town, was remanded in custody for nearly a month by District Judge Helen Cousins.

He will next appear in court on Friday, November 8, when the case will be heard for the first time at Teesside Crown Court at a plea and trial preparation hearing.