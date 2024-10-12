Hartlepool man Ben Tate is remanded in custody by judge after he is charged with raping teenage schoolgirl
Ben Tate, who is from Hartlepool, faced five charges when he was brought before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week.
He is accused of three counts of rape as well as one charge of grooming a girl under the age of 16 and one of intentional strangulation.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool.
Tate, who is 26 years of age and who lives in Kinbrace Road, in the Owton Manor area of town, was remanded in custody for nearly a month by District Judge Helen Cousins.
He will next appear in court on Friday, November 8, when the case will be heard for the first time at Teesside Crown Court at a plea and trial preparation hearing.