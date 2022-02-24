Man caught with CS gas and drugs in Kinder egg concealed in groin during haircut

Rhys Parker had a total of 21 wraps of crack cocaine on him stashed in a child’s plastic Kinder egg, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

He also had a canister of the illegal incapacitating CS spray in his jacket pocket.

His lawyer said he was in the middle of a haircut when he was searched.

Rhys Parker leaving Teesside Magistrates Court.

Justices expressed concern at the finds when 23-year-old Parker appeared before them on Monday (February 21).

He was caught with the drugs and gas canister when he was searched by police on a Sunday afternoon in Stockton town centre on August 29 last year.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was stopped and searched as a result of what was believed a drug transaction had taken place on Yarm Lane.

"Crack cocaine was seized from the defendant and was concealed in a Kinder egg hidden in his groin area.”

But Ms Hesse added: “There’s no evidence that the defendant was intending to supply.”

The canister of CS spray was found to be around two thirds full.

But Ms Hesse said it was not produced to cause fear.

Parker, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, admitted possession of a Class A drug, and possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas.

Alex Bousefield, defending, said in mitigation: “He tells me that when the police attended he was in the barbers having a haircut and was arrested half way through.

"He wasn’t causing any harm to anyone at the time.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre sentence report to be prepared by the probation service saying they wanted to know more about Parker.

Chairman of the bench Peter Bowes said: “We are most concerned that someone… was caught with 21 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine for which you have pleaded guilty, and being in possession of an article under the Firearms Act, namely CS gas.”

Parker is due back before the court on March 23. He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.

