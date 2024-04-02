Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenneth Richardson, 44, was arrested after police were called to an incident in Telford Close, on Hartlepool’s Central Estate, just before 7am last Thursday.

A 63-year-old man, who was said to have suffered a wound to his temple from a pellet, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

His condition was said to be not life threatening.

Police and Crime Scene Instigation unit in Telford Close, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Richardson, of Telford Close, was charged with attempted murder and with possession of an air weapon with intent to endanger life.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday.

No pleas were entered and magistrates sent the case to Teesside Crown Court due to the seriousness of the allegations.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at the crown court on Monday, April 29.