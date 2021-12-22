Hartlepool man convicted of unlawfully possessing knives on main road
A man must wait until the new year to learn his fate after he was convicted of two counts of unlawfully possessing blades in public on a main road.
Philip Michael Keenan, 42, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, was convicted by magistrates earlier this month of possessing both a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife “without good reason or lawful authority” in the town’s Oxford Road on July 24.
Keenan initially denied the charges when he appeared at court in August and was due to stand trial on December 6.
But magistrates convicted him in his absence after he failed to turn up for the case.
Keenan has now appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and pleaded guilty to a third charge of failing to surrender to custody on December 6 after earlier receiving bail.
The court decided at the latest hearing to transfer the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Keenan was remanded in custody until Thursday, January 13, of next year when the evidence against him will be heard by a judge before sentence is expected to be passed.