Hartlepool man due in court accused of harassment by 'beeping car horn' for lengthy period
A Hartlepool man is due in court for allegedly harassing someone by beeping his car horn for a prolonged period.
Anthony Gibbon, 49, is charged with putting a person in fear of violence on three occasions by attending the town’s Graythorp Industrial Estate.
The allegations include threatening a named person, causing “harassment, alarm and distress” by Gibbon beeping his car horn outside their premises and shouting abuse at them.
The incidents are said to have taken place on July 26 and 31 and August 13 of this year.
He also faces another allegation of criminal damage in that he is said to have damaged £200 of property belonging to the same person on July 26.
Gibbon, whose address was given in court at Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was not present when the case was mentioned at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 22.
The hearing was adjourned at the request of the defence and is due back at court on Monday, December 13.