South Tyneside woman charged with causing death of Billingham motorcyclist
A woman is due to appear before magistrates for the first time after she was charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist in a Christmas Day collision.
Michael Crooks, who was 32 and from Billingham, died following the incident in the town’s Belasis Avenue at around 1pm on December 25 last year.
Susan Gourley, 52, from Ellison Street, Jarrow, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 22, for the first time in connection with the case.
Court lists state she faces charges of causing Mr Crooks’s death by dangerous driving and by careless driving while driving a Hyundai car.
Suzuki rider Mr Crooks’s family said in a statement after his death: “Michael was a dearly loved son and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”