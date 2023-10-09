Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reis Patterson damaged a gas meter by slamming a door against it during an argument with his then partner, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The “reckless act” on December 11 last year caused neighbouring properties to be evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Barnes, prosecuting, said: “It led to the gas meter at the property coming away from the wall of the address causing a leak which led to the neighbouring addresses being evacuated.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge handed down a community order. (Photo: zolnierek - stock.adobe.com)

The landlord forked out £160 to repair the meter and estimated he lost around £500 in businesses from a pizza shop below which had to be closed for two days.

Patterson, 26, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to criminal damage being reckless whether life was endangered as well as damaging a Christmas tree and a table, at an earlier court hearing.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said the offence involving the gas meter crossed the custody threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said he could draw back from it because of Patterson’s mitigation including a lack of previous convictions.

Judge Watson said: “It’s easy to see here the consequences that could be so very much worse.

"Fortunately, the whole thing was contained very quickly and the damage was relatively limited.”