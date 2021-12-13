Hartlepool man faces extra £400 bill for dodging £5.10p rail fare

Gareth Bartle, 27, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove with defective headlamps on May 29.

Darren Blench, 29, of Ninth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to produce a valid rail ticket on April 5.

Terry Bojg, 27, of Third Street Blackhall, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4.10p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that she failed to produce a valid rail ticket on April 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On rail passenger faces an extra £400 bill after failing to produce a valid ticket for a journey from Middlesbrough to Hartlepool Train Station. Picture by FRANK REID

Leanne Clark, 39, of Eleventh Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £7.70p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in her absence that she failed to produce a valid rail ticket on June 17.

Scott Clements, 33, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a a £220 fine, £5.10p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to produce a valid rail ticket on May 30.

Lewis Miller, 21, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine after admitting breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of custody.

Keely Lundrigan, 21, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.