Hartlepool man faces extra £400 bill for dodging £5.10p rail fare
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Gareth Bartle, 27, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove with defective headlamps on May 29.
Darren Blench, 29, of Ninth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to produce a valid rail ticket on April 5.
Terry Bojg, 27, of Third Street Blackhall, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4.10p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that she failed to produce a valid rail ticket on April 15.
Leanne Clark, 39, of Eleventh Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £7.70p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in her absence that she failed to produce a valid rail ticket on June 17.
Scott Clements, 33, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a a £220 fine, £5.10p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to produce a valid rail ticket on May 30.
Lewis Miller, 21, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine after admitting breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of custody.
Keely Lundrigan, 21, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.