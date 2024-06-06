Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young vigilante recorded his attack on a sex offence suspect after he and an accomplice broke into the victim’s home late at night.

Intoxicated Ryan Turner, 22, and another male left the victim “cowering in fear” after they forced their way into his Hartlepool flat.

They ordered him to hand over his Xbox computer, wallet and phones before he was punched and stamped on.

Turner recorded the attack on his phone, which was played as he was jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court.

Ryan Turner, from Hartlepool, was jailed for four years for robbery.

In it he recorded himself roaming around inside the victim’s home while calling the man a “nonce”.

Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said the victim was in bed around midnight on December 27, 2022, when he heard his locked front door being repeatedly kicked before the two men entered.

"Both males then went upstairs and kicked the bedroom door open,” said Mr Dryden.

"Both concealed their identity by way of wearing neck warmers over their face while their hoods were pulled up.”

Turner demanded: “Give us all of your money and weed.”

The other man punched the victim several times to the face with Turner joining in.

"Both males recorded the assault on their mobile phones,” said Mr Dryden.

Turner also stamped on the man during the incident and told him if he did not leave the address within two days they would return and kill him.

The judge said it appeared they targeted the vulnerable victim to mete out vigilante justice or to “tax” him, believing he would not report them.

Turner, of Howard Street, Hartlepool, admitted robbery while the court heard that no further action was taken against the second male.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Turner lacked maturity and went along with the other male.

Judge Chris Smith said it was an “unpleasant” robbery and the mobile phone footage showed “bullying behaviour”.

He told Turner: “I think you’ve got quite a bit of growing up to do.”

There was gasps from Turner’s family in the public gallery as he was sentenced.