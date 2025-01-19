Hartlepool man harassed ex-partner with repeated calls and 'massively ruined Christmas' for her family
Christopher Price, 31, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to harassing a woman and her relatives on December 23.
The court heard how Price, of Arbroath Grove, in Hartlepool, committed the offence just hours after he was released from custody and told not to contact the victim.
Price sent the victim repeated messages across Facebook and Whatsapp – including 22 missed calls – in an attempt to get his belongings back from her house.
Paul Doney, prosecuting, said: “It was 5pm on the 23rd of December and he was going to be released.
"At 6.16pm, she had a call from the defendant which she did not answer.
"She was not surprised as she knew it was going to happen.
"She felt physically sick and knew it was not going to stop.”
Price pleaded guilty to harassing the woman when he first appeared before the court on Christmas Eve.
Mr Doney told the court how Price also contacted the victim’s mum 17 times, making her feel “extremely anxious”.
Reading from the victim’s witness statement, Mr Doney said: “I am extremely scared and fearful of our personal safety due to the extent of his actions.”
He continued to tell the court how Price had “massively ruined Christmas” for the family, including the victim’s young children.
Mr Doney continued: “My children have said his actions have ruined their Christmas because they did not feel safe in their house.”
Tyler Plunkett, defending, said: “It was not his intention to cause that level of distress. At the time, he was trying to get his property back.”
He added: “The main cause is the lack of thinking skills Mr Price had at the time.
"At the time, he did not think about the consequences.”
Returning to court to be sentenced, Price was given a 24-month community order, which included a nine-month alcohol rehabilitation programme.
He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs, a £114 victim surcharge and was given a three-year restraining order.