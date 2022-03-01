Hartlepool man jailed after admitting 16 assault, drugs, motoring and bail charges

Alexander Thomas Sanderson, who also assaulted a police officer in a separate incident, was jailed after Teesside magistrates decided he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Sanderson, 30, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, imprisoned for 38 weeks after he admitted 16 offences across a 13-month period.

They included three driving while disqualified offences on January 28, March 17 and April 7 of last year.

The Hartlepool case took place at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

The incidents took place in the town’s Elwick Road, Blacklock Gardens and Marina Way respectively.

Sanderson also admitted six associated motoring offences, including three drug-driving charges across two of the incidents, as well as three separate possession of drugs charges.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Sanderson was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay the policemen £25 compensation following the assault on June 19 last year.

