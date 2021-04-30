Hartlepool man jailed after he admits flouting court order
A man with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed after flouting a court order.
Friday, 30th April 2021, 11:59 am
Daniel Auton, of Coleridge Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order preventing him from being in the presence of a named female.
Twenty-two-year-old Auton, who committed the offence in town on April 16, was locked up after Teesside Magistrates’ Court deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Auton must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.