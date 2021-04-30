Hartlepool man jailed after he admits flouting court order

A man with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed after flouting a court order.

By Newsroom
Friday, 30th April 2021, 11:59 am
Updated Friday, 30th April 2021, 11:59 am

Daniel Auton, of Coleridge Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order preventing him from being in the presence of a named female.

Twenty-two-year-old Auton, who committed the offence in town on April 16, was locked up after Teesside Magistrates’ Court deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Auton must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Read More

Read More
Behind bars: The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be jailed

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.