Hartlepool man jailed after he admits flouting court order

Daniel Auton, of Coleridge Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order preventing him from being in the presence of a named female.

Twenty-two-year-old Auton, who committed the offence in town on April 16, was locked up after Teesside Magistrates’ Court deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Auton must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.