Hartlepool man jailed again after flouting court order for the third time within weeks

Stuart Turnedge, 50, of Windsor Street, Hartlepool, was originally issued with a domestic violence protection order by Teesside Magistrates’ Court on October 3.

This banned him from molesting or contacting a named woman either directly, indirectly or via social media for 28 days.

He was also instructed to move out of a certain address in Windsor Street for the same period of time and not to enter the street while subject to the order.

A Hartlepool man has been jailed after flouting a court order for the third time within weeks.

Turnedge was jailed by the same court for seven days after he admitted breaching the order by returning to the street on October 5.

He was later locked up for a fortnight after he pleaded guilty to one count of flouting the order on October 8 and October 10.

Now the court has again locked him up for 14 days after he admitted breaching the order on October 24.

Magistrates said “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.