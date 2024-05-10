Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for slashing another man across the face with a knife during a late night confrontation.

Shay Rowbotham, 26, pulled out the weapon and charged at the victim with it during the incident in Sandringham Road, Hartlepool.

He caused a deep wound to the victim’s nose which needed surgery and has left him with a permanent scar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court heard that the victim got involved in an incident between Rowbotham and another man in the car park of the Hartlepools United Supporters Club.

Teesside Crown Court was told Shay Rowbotham ended up homeless after spiralling into drug and alcohol abuse after being placed in foster care as a child.

It had been suggested that Rowbotham, who was homeless, had been in the other man’s car to keep warm.

The knife attack victim tried to take a photo of Rowbotham and followed him down Sandringham Road where he tried to restrain him.

CCTV footage of the incident on January 12 showed the victim at times squared up to Rowbotham in a “fighting stance” and continue to follow him, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Aktinson said: “The defendant then pulled out a knife, a blade about two and a half inches long, and repeatedly tried to stab him.

"There was a physical scuffle and he tried to defend himself. The defendant struck him in the face with the knife which caused a deep wound to his nose.”

The court heard at first the victim thought his nose had been cut off.

He was assessed by a plastic surgeon, underwent surgery and has been left with permanent scarring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to an impact statement by the victim, Ms Atkinson said: “He keeps reliving the impact of the knife.

"He suffers nightmares and he’s terrified about how much worse it could have been if the knife had been millimetres higher where it could have cut through his eyes.”

Rowbotham admitted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The judge said he had an “appalling” record for weapons including carrying knives previously and trying to attack a shopkeeper with a hammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said there had been a “degree of provocation” although Rowbotham accepted his reaction was “completely inappropriate”.