PC Geoff Coggin speaking at a knife crime event held at the Hartlepool College of Further Education. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool College of Further Education was for the launch in Hartlepool of Cleveland Police’s force-wide drive entitled Carrying a Blade Doesn’t Give You an Edge.

Its aim is to raise awareness among 11 to 24 year-olds of the dangers associated with carrying knives or blades.

Cleveland has the second highest levels of knife crime in the country after West Midlands and incidents are increasing locally with 609 so far this year.

Cleveland has the second highest levels of knife crime in the country after West Midlands and incidents are increasing locally with 609 so far this year.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students Mia Davison and Josh Winter.

Well-known Hartlepool police officer PC Geoff Coggin spoke to a room full of students to help drive home the message not to carry knives.

He said: “I’m buzzing I was invited to the college because I think locally it is important.

"The absolute misery knife crime causes. It’s not just the victim, it’s the victim’s family and the perpetrator and their family.

"The bottom line, it’s about protecting young people.”

In Hartlepool, there have been 21 knife crime victims under the age of 25 this year so far with 20 suspects in the same age bracket.

PC Coggin spoke less than 48 hours after a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Hartlepool.

He told how police are finding bigger bladed articles in raids on addresses.

And he warned how in around 90% of cases, victims are injured with their own knives when they are turned upon them.

PC Coggin also explained where help and support is available to young people who feel scared or feel pressured to carry a knife or who are scared of being hurt themselves.

Engineering student Mia Davison, 16, said: “I thought it was really interesting. It made you think about the threat of knife crime and what could potentially happen.”

Josh Winter, 29, studying plumbing, said: “It’s quite shocking what you learn about how much knife crime is going on.

"You would think it’s worse down south than up here.”

Hartlepool College education welfare officer Ronnie Bage said of the event: “I think it's really important. Everyone’s talking about knife crime throughout the country.