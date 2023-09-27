Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathon Hunter, 38, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday (September 26) after admitting starting a fire at a Thirteen property in Lamberd Road, in West View, Hartlepool on October 15, 2021.

After realising what he had done, he jumped out the window hurting his leg.

Emergency services were called at around 5am and three engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations were dispatched to the incident.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 6.26am, with the blaze causing 20% fire damage to front room of the house, 50% smoke damage to first floor and front bedroom and 20% smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

Police said at the time a man was injured while escaping from the property and a joint investigation with the fire brigade took place into the cause of the fire.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson told Teesside Crown Court the damage was “significant”.

The court heard Hunter, of Mountston Close, Hartlepool, had been drinking on the night of the offence and was depressed.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Lamberd Road early on October 15, 2021.

He had been thinking about his mother who had passed away a few years previously, which he had difficulty coping with.

The defendant told the probation service he planned to take his own life.

In mitigation Stephen Constantine said that there is a degree of remorse and the defendant had sought mental health support prior to the incident, but received no response.

Mr Constantine added Hunter is still affected by his leg injury, which had left him unable to work.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson said he had some sympathy for Hunter, but that his actions were reckless and there was “significant potential for at least serious injury”.

Passing the sentence, he said: “Your intention was not to endanger life but you were reckless.

"I sympathise to an extent because what you did was designed to take your own life, but that is not an excuse.”

Hunter, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to arson and being reckless whether life would be endangered or property damaged.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.