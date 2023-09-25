Man charged over death of dog during alleged Hartlepool aggravated burglary
Watson Foster is accused of committing the alleged offences in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, on June 27.
He is said to have stolen an unknown amount of cash from the property while possessing a machete.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court records also state that he is charged with causing criminal damage by destroying a dog “without lawful excuse”.
Police said at the time that the pet was “badly injured and had to be euthanized as a result”.
Foster is additionally accused of assaulting a female on August 19.
Foster, 28, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until Friday, October 20, when he will appear at Teesside Crown Court.