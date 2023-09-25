News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Man charged over death of dog during alleged Hartlepool aggravated burglary

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a dog during a suspected aggravated burglary.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Watson Foster is accused of committing the alleged offences in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, on June 27.

He is said to have stolen an unknown amount of cash from the property while possessing a machete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teesside Magistrates’ Court records also state that he is charged with causing criminal damage by destroying a dog “without lawful excuse”.

A police cordon in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, following reports of an aggravated burglary on June 27.A police cordon in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, following reports of an aggravated burglary on June 27.
A police cordon in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool, following reports of an aggravated burglary on June 27.
Most Popular

Police said at the time that the pet was “badly injured and had to be euthanized as a result”.

Foster is additionally accused of assaulting a female on August 19.

Foster, 28, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until Friday, October 20, when he will appear at Teesside Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other men, aged 26 and 34, were bailed earlier this year after they were quizzed in connection with the Leamington Parade investigation as well as aggravated burglaries on the same date in Miers Avenue, Amberton Road and Hazel Grove.