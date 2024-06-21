Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An abusive boyfriend has been jailed for nearly five years for a series of “utterly appalling” attacks on a woman.

Mark Yates subjected his on-off girlfriend to a number of shocking assaults which left her black with bruises as well as belittling her with verbal abuse.

Teesside Crown Court heard how on four occasions last year while at the woman’s house he physically assaulted her during arguments.

Violence included punching her in the face, kicking in her in the chest and pulling her hair, said prosecutor Jonathan Gittins.

Mark Yates, from Hartlepool, was jailed for almost five years at Teesside Crown Court.

On one occasion, Yates struck the victim while they were on a bus travelling to a water park, which was reported by passengers.

Concerned staff at the water park also reported him when they noticed bad bruising on the woman’s body.

She suffered injuries including a haemorrhage to her left eye, severe bruising and a fractured finger.

Yates, 41, would also call the woman names during “random outbursts”, regularly went through her phone and accused her of cheating.

He denied all responsibility for her injuries before later pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and four counts of causing actual bodily harm.

In an impact statement the woman said she was left physically and mentally “broken” by him and she became unrecognisable.

Yates, of Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for a total of 59 months.

The judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said it was an “utterly appalling course of conduct”, adding: “Your verbal abuse turned to physical violence to an extreme degree.”