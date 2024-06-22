Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mugger who was spared jail in a justice pilot project is behind bars after failing to comply with the intensive court order.

Drug user Keith Embleton was give a suspended prison sentence by Teesside Crown Court in April for robbing the woman in her 40s of her handbag early on New Year’s Day this year.

The court heard how he approached the victim from behind at around 7am near the KwikFit garage, in York Road, Hartlepool, and pulled the bag from her shoulder before running off.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

Keith Embleton has been jailed for two years for the robbery.

Her bag contained per purse and around £30 in cash, house keys and phone.

Embleton, 37, admitted the robbery but could not give any explanation for why he did it, stating he had taken tablets intending to kill himself.

When he was sentenced in April, the judge suspended the two-year prison sentence so that he could take part in an Intensive Supervision Courts sentence which is being trialled only on Teesside and in Liverpool.

Their aim is to tackle the root causes of offenders’ behaviour, such as drug and alcohol use, and includes having to attend numerous appointments.

Judge Jonathan Carroll then told Embleton “you won’t get a better chance to get your drug addiction under control” and warned if he was not committed he would be jailed.

But, appearing at the crown court on June 21, the court heard there had been “virtually no compliance” by him with the order.

It included missing appointments with the probation service on May 3 and 7 as well as failing to keep curfew monitoring equipment charged.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said his client had faced a “public backlash” over the robbery, which had impacted his ability to stick to the court order.

He added Embleton, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was currently drug free.

Judge Chris Smith resentenced Embleton and imposed the two years in prison.

Judge Smith said: "Regrettably, it doesn’t look as though the best hopes for you were entirely well placed.

"You just weren’t quite ready and in the right place for such an intensive sentence.